LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Spanish police has revealed the dismantling of an international network for smuggling Syrian migrants, crossing three continents via Libya, in exchange for 3,500 euros per person. The police said that with the cooperation of Europol and the German Federal Police, it was able to dismantle the logistical structure of a criminal organization specialized in smuggling Syrian migrants, arresting 19 people on suspicion of belonging to the organization, putting six of them in pre-trial detention.Preliminary investigations showed that the migrants were departing from Lebanon, passing through Beirut airport to Egypt for 4,000 euros, and then the Syrians traveled by land to Libya, Tunisia and Algeria for 3,500 euros.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma