ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – After the results of the municipal and regional elections in which the governing Socialist Party suffered a defeat, the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez has unexpectedly called an early election for next July 23rd.

Sanchez said he had communicated to the head of state, King Felipe VI, his decision to “dissolve Parliament and proceed with the general elections for Sunday, July 23”.

Sanchez added, “we need to clarify the will of the Spanish people, a clarification of the policies that the national government must implement and a clarification on which of the political forces must guide the country throughout this term. I think the best thing is that the Spaniards express themselves without delay to define the political direction of the country”.

In fact, the Spanish Peoplès Party won the municipal elections with 31.53% of the votes, over 7.4 million preferences, about 800,000 more than the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, winning 23,267 municipal councilors. In addition to Madrid, the PP has secured an absolute majority in Malaga, Almeria, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Murcia, Oviedo, Santander, Teruel, Logrono, Badajoz and Salamanca. Valencia, one of the most disputed cities, went to the party of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, even though it lacks four seats to reach an absolute majority.

The leader of the PP underlined that his party “clearly” won the municipal and regional elections and took the “first step towards a new political cycle” which will start “in the coming months”.

