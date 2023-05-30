VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – 900 athletes, 200 of whom are Maltese are competing in ten different sports disciplines as the official ceremony of the Games of the Small States of Europe held late last night, kicked off the small nations games that will come to an end next Saturday.

Eight other countries; Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro, and San Marino are competing with the Maltese team in Athletics, Basketball, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Sailing, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, and Tennis in 11 different facilities which have undergone restructuring and embellishment works in recent months.

These games are hosted every two years. This is third-time Malta is hosting the small nations games that bring together athletes from Europès nine smallest countries, including Malta.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the opening ceremony and said that Malta is ready to welcome this international sports event, the first occasion of this kind after the pandemic. He noted that the Government had made a record number of investments in the best facilities and for the training of athletes. The Prime Minister said that this infrastructure will be a legacy of facilities that serve the needs of all sportsmen.

However, the Maltese government came under fire for not completing 16 million pool in Gozo, a 14 million indoor pool in Cottonera Sports Complex, a 3 million tennis complex in Pembroke, and a 9 million indoor squash and weightlifting complex in Marsa for use during these games.

In his address, while encouraging the Maltese athletes, the Maltese Prime Minister described them as an inspiration to all athletes and said that these games were an opportunity for the small nations to show their shared values and talents, including peace. Abela told the foreign athletes that they were in a country that believed in diversity and inclusion.

The President of the European Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos, said that passion in sports unites everyone and builds bridges.

