LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – Maltese Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of European Funds and Maltàs candidate for European Commissioner following June elections Chris Fearne is facing a number of fraud accusations in connection to the criminal inquiry on the privatization of three state hospitals.

Fearne is set to be charged with misappropriation, obtaining money or property by false pretences and other fraudulent gain. The same charges applies to the Central Bank governor and former finance minister Edward Scicluna, and a number of senior government officials.

The political futures of European commissioner nominee Chris Fearne and central bank governor Edward Scicluna who is also a member of the ECB’s governing council are in danger after the publication of the criminal charges.

The revelation comes just hours after it was confirmed that charges were being issued against former prime minister Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri, along with 12 other individuals and 8 companies, with Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri are facing charges of bribery, money laundering and criminal association among other charges. The court is being asked by the magistrate to impose a freezing order to around 30 million each on Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri.

Nationalist MEP David Casa has warned deputy prime minister Chris Fearne of the “difficult test” he has to face before assuming his role as EU Commissioner due to his inaction of the hospitals’ concession.

“Before Fearne starts packing for Brussels, he should remember that the position of Commissioner is not automatic but depends on a test before the European Parliament,” Casa wrote. Casa added, “he has nine months to undo what he did given his role in the corrupt hospitals’ deal and make sure that the 400 million are recovered.”

