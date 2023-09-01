LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Six Maltese nationals who are on a holiday in Sicily ended up in a head-on traffic accident on the road from Pozzallo to Modica and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred yesterday, when the Maltese tourists were travelling in a minibus which can take up to nine passengers. The minibus collided with a Volkswagen T-Roc SUV, and as a result eight passengers were injured.

The driver and passenger in the car, and the six Maltese tourists were taken to two hospitals by a number of ambulances.

Three of the Maltese citizens were admitted to a hospital in Ragusa while three others are at a hospital in Modica. At the Ragusa hospital there is a woman and two men. The woman suffered an elbow fracture and can only be transported to Malta by ambulance. One of the other men dislocated his shoulder, while the second man is stable.

At the Modica hospital there were two women and a man. The man has been discharged, one of the women suffered a fractured jaw and leg injuries, while the second woman needed a hip surgery and can only be brought to Malta by ambulance.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with the Italian authorities to make the necessary arrangements for the Maltese patients to be brought to Malta for treatment.

Maltàs embassy in Rome and the Honorary Consulate in Catania are in constant contact with the patients and their relatives.

