LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 47-year-old Sicilian was extradited to Malta from Spain on Monday night, following a European arrest warrant. He was charged with trafficking 54 kilos of cannabis with an estimated street value of around 880.000 euro.

– credit photo Pulizija tà Malta –

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]