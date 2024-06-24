PALERMO (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani received Miriam Dalli, Maltese Minister for the Environment, Energy and the Regeneration of the Grand Harbour this afternoon at Palazzo d’Orlèans.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the construction of the second interconnector between Sicily and Malta. The interconnector will be build between Ragusa, in Sicily, to Maghtab, in Malta, for the transfer of electric energy.

Ismail D’Amato, CEO of Interconnect Malta, a government owned company, was also present during the discussions.

President Schifani greeted Minister Dalli with a ceramic trinacria, and in exchange, Minister Dalli presented a reproduction of a small silver sailing ship.

