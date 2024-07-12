LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (MNA/ITALPRESS) – The French non-governmental organization Médecins Sans Frontières that provides humanitarian medical care saved two groups of migrants, and are on their way to disembark in Salerno as instructed by the Italian authorities.

However, the NGO accused the Libyan authorities with dangerous maneuvers during one of the rescue operations of the first group of migrants in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea. The NGO described it as “a clear threat to people’s safety” when a boat from the Libyan Stability Support Apparatus dangerously approached the area where the Médecins Sans Frontières teams were conducting a rescue. This triggered fear among the migrants who jumped into the sea. The NGO added that they were performing a rescue of an overcrowded unseaworthy rubber boat, and when one boat from the Stability Support Apparatus of Libya approached closely, it endangered the safety of 87 migrants. “Their threatening maneuvers caused panic, people jumped – a situation that could have ended deadly for many without the presence of civil sea rescue”. Meanwhile, a Médecins Sans Frontières team spotted 12 migrants in distress on a small fiberglass boat. Everyone was rescued and is safely onboard the vessel Geobarents. In total, the ship has 99 survivors on board and is navigating towards the port of Salerno, the place of safety assigned by the Italian authorities.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Medici Senza Frontiere