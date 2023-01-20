VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Robbie Williams, one of the world’s biggest artists, who rose to fame with the band Take That and then as a solo artist, will perform in Malta as part of his European tour. The English singer and songwriter is celebrating 25 years of his solo career and will be performing in Floriana on the 24th August.

The European Tour, which also coincides with the release of Robbie Williams’ new Greatest Hits album, kicked off with a spectacular show in Bologna, Italy three days ago. During this tour he is expected to perform across Europe including Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin, before setting off to Asia and Australia.

Set to be “a joyous celebration of Robbiès 25 years as a solo artist,” featuring some of Robbie Williams’ greatest hits including ‘Angels’, ‘Let Me Entertain Yoù, ‘Millennium’, ‘Rock DJ’, ‘Feel’, and ‘Shès The Onè, all those attending will get the chance to experience the kind of high-octane concert that Robbie has become known for.

“It is truly encouraging that another busy entertaining calendar is ahead of us. Welcoming Robbie Williams in the Maltese Islands showcases the country’s potential in attracting reputable worldwide artists that will provide an added value experience for all those tourists who visit Malta during the peak summer months. We are optimistic that Robbie Williams in concert will be another event to be remembered in Maltàs cultural and entertainment itinerary,” outlined Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo.

