MOSCA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “About half of the units of the Strategic Missile Force are now equipped with the latest Yars systems. Rearming with modern missile systems carrying Avangard hypersonic warheads is underway”. This was stated by Vladimir Putin in a meeting with graduates of military academies, according to local press reports.

Putin stressed that the strengthening and development of the army and reliable security of the country has always been and remains an unconditional priority. “In light of the new challenges, we will continue to improve the military in every way we can,” he declared.

-foto agenziafotogramma.it-

(ITALPRESS).

