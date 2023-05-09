MOSCOW (RUSSIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “A real war has been waged against us”. This was stated by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, in his speech in Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day, commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Putin added “the Western globalist elites hit people and divide society, cause conflicts and bloody upheavals, sow Russophobia, aggressive nationalism and destroy traditional family values”.

During his speech, the Russian President declared, “it seems that they have forgotten what the mad demands of the Nazis led to,” adding, “they have forgotten who defeated this monstrous evil, sacrificing their own lives”.

“With us in Russia, memory is sacred”, continued Putin, “we also commemorate the participation of other armies such as those of the United States, the United Kingdom, and we also remember the Chinese who fought against the Japanese militarism, while we work for a multipolar world”.

Then he referred to the “special military operation” in Ukraine, saying he was proud of “all those who are fighting on the front lines, who are resisting under fire at the front, who are saving the wounded. There is nothing more important now than your work. The security of the country rests on you, the future of our people depends on you”. He said that the Ukrainian people have become a hostage to a coup and of a regime in Kiev that is trying to achieve its goals.”

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).