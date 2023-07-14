ROMA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Today the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi met the Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas. “The Migration and Asylum Pact approved last June 8 in Luxembourg,” said the Minister, “represents an important starting point and the ongoing trilogue between the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission that will complete the implementation of the important legal framework”. The meeting was also “an opportunity to take stock of the new initiatives on the management of the migratory flows funded by the European Commission in collaboration with IOM.” At the center of the cordial meeting, it was also announced the partnership policies of the European Commission with the Northern African countries. “Too many men, women and children have lost their lives at sea, the latest tragedy yesterday, therefore with the support of European funds we must secure regular flows of migration and prevent the migrants ending up in the hands of traffickers”, concluded the minister. (ITALPRESS).

– photo Viminale –

(ITALPRESS).