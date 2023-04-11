LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Many passengers were left fuming after the national airline Air Malta announced that two flights between Maltàs international airport and Fiumicino in Rome had been delayed and would take off at different times.

According to an Air Malta announcement, the flight to Fiumicino was delayed by six hours due to “operational disruption”. However, the delay was not due to staff shortages but due to a technical issue with one of its aircraft that was being investigated. The national airline said that Air Malta would never operate flights if there were any concerns for passenger safety. The flight had to take off at 7.30am on Monday morning, however, flight KM612 was delayed to 12.30pm before being delayed again to 1.30pm while flight KM613 was scheduled to depart from Rome at 3.30pm. The situation has left many passengers angry. Passengers were not allowed to leave and go back home after having arrived at the airport at 5.30am on Monday. Others said they were given a 6 voucher for a snack. However, many passengers are also demanding compensation.

(ITALPRESS).

– photo credit Air Malta-

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com