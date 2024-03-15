ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “For Italy, strengthening the partnership with Africa can have strategic value. The potential expansion of the African continent is evident, as it is an economic delay.” The governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, said this in his speech at the 15th edition of the annual Bank of Italy – Maeci Conference on ‘Economic and political fragmentation: implications on multilateralism and regional partnerships’.

“To the abundance of natural resources, including essential raw materials for the production of renewable energy, there is a young and growing population,” remarked Panetta, adding, “in the absence of far-sighted cooperation and assistance policies, it would be difficult to stem the migratory pressure of African populations towards areas capable of offering better living conditions. While on the one hand this would increase the supply of labour in countries afflicted by a clear trend towards ageing, on the other hand an uncontrolled migratory influx would pose complex problems of social and work integration. The G7 program under the Italian presidency assigns a central role to the issues of development, economic and political relations with Africa, in continuity with initiatives already underway at international level, such as the so-called Partnership for Rise (Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement),” underlined Panetta.

The Mattei Plan put forward by the Italian Government also aims to promote cooperation initiatives with African countries, especially with regards to the construction of infrastructural works, in which Italian companies boast consolidated experience in the continent”.

– Photo Bank of Italy –

(ITALPRESS).