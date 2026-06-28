Netherlands, Cody Gakpo shares loss of unborn son

NEW YORK (UNITED STATES) (ITALPRESS) – Tragic news for Cody Gakpo. The Liverpool and Netherlands forward’s partner, model Noa van der Bij, has announced that the couple has lost the baby they were expecting, whose birth had been due in October.

“With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby passed away during pregnancy,” van der Bij wrote on social media. “Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son.”

In a separate post, Gakpo—currently on international duty with the Netherlands at the World Cup—wrote: “This is an incredibly difficult time for our family. We kindly ask that our privacy and personal space be respected.”

– Photo Ipa Agency –

(ITALPRESS).