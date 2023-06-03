LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Almost 4 out of 5 Maltese declared that their living standards are close to the average and that the inflation’s effect is clearly visible from one year to the next. This was the outcome of a scientific survey that was conducted for the national conference ‘State of the Nation’ organized by the Office of the President of Malta. This is the third survey of its kind, with a representative sample of 11,000 persons. The survey is intended to gauge the beliefs and principles of the Maltese and Gozitans. The survey shows that 42.7% of those interviewed said that the financial situation remained the same as last year, 30.6% feel that it has worsened and 26.7% said that it has improved. While fewer Maltese are planning out their life and prefer to live day by day, the younger generation and the higher the income, the less they plan.

Less Maltese are considering politics as being important in their life. The survey shows that the younger generation is fed up with politics. Compared to the last two years, 30.6% replied that the party they align with influences their opinion on various themes, especially adults and the elderly. 67.4% replied that they always vote for the same party. Almost 40% do not consider voting for another party in the future, and almost the same rate consider voting for another party in the future. Almost 50% replied that the two major parties are not the same, meaning that they distinguish between the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party. 7 out of 10 said that they will vote in the next general election, while 19% are still undecided. The study also found that 66.6% of Maltese are happy with the life they lead, 70.4% believe that they have been successful, and that people turn most to their family when they need to take important decisions.

The most important factors reported were appreciation and the satisfaction derived from the work. In previous years, the income was reported as the most important factor. 88.5% said that they believe in god, with the least faithful being young people and the most being the elderly. The survey also showed that the Maltese are considering themselves more European. The rate went up to 25% from 11% in 2021. 3 out of 4 Maltese persons said that they are happy with being born in Malta, and Maltese remained the main language of the Maltese spoken by 75.4%.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

