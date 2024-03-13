RABAT (MOROCCO) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Morocco has obtained exceptional authorization from the Israeli authorities to bring humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. It is the first country in the world to bring aid directly to the population of Gaza by land, through Israel, since the outbreak of hostilities more than five months ago. This was announced by the Moroccan government.

The objective is “to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian population with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, and in particular of the most vulnerable groups such as newborns and children”.

The humanitarian aid consists of over 40 tons of food, including basic necessities. The humanitarian operation was launched following the indications of King Mohammed VI, who also holds the role of president of the Al Quds Committee (Jerusalem), and which also provides humanitarian aid to the population of the Holy City. Here 2,000 food baskets will be distributed for 2,000 families and 1,000 meals will be served per day.

The aid also includes the setting up of an emergency coordination room at the Jerusalem hospital. According to an official statement, the humanitarian operation “is evidently attributable to the leadership of King Mohammed VI and Moroccan diplomacy which enjoys particular prestige in the Middle East,” adding “it is no coincidence that Morocco is still one of the few Arab countries that has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel despite the crisis in Gaza”.

– Photo MAP –

(ITALPRESS).