LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MPA) – During the third quarter of this year over 248,000 residents of Malta travelled abroad for holidays; an increase of 28.35% over the same period last year and the most popular destination remained Italy.

According to the National Statistics Office, close to 39% of all travelled to Italian cities. It also emerges that travel by the Maltese to European Union countries increased by 26.5%, while travel to countries beyond the continent increased by 35.1%.

Between January and September, the Maltese spent close to 539 million euros during their holidays abroad. 50.1% more than that registered during the same period in the previous year.

During the summer months of July and September, the total spending by the Maltese during their holidays abroad increased by 37.1%. This means 241.4 million euros, an average of 973 euros per person.

