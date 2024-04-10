LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya confirmed that a total of 567 migrants were intercepted and forcibly returned to Libyan shores in the span from March 31 to April 6, 2024. Two days ago, 83 migrants were abducted from Maltàs search and rescue zone. The international NGO Alarm Phone was alerted that a boat was adrift in Maltàs SAR region. Instead of being rescued to safety they were forcibly intercepted by the Libyan coastguard. This situation contributes to the increasing number of migrants who face the perilous journey across the Mediterranean in search of a better life in Europe, only to be turned back to Libya, the very starting point of their desperate voyage. The IOM’s report highlights the continuous and complex crisis in the region, emphasizing the dangerous conditions migrants endure during their sea journeys, as well as the precarious circumstances they encounter once returned to Libya.

The situation has drawn widespread international concern, with human rights organizations and the international community calling for immediate actions to ensure the safety and rights of migrants. The IOM and other humanitarian organizations argue that returning migrants to Libya exposes them to further risks, including human rights abuses, arbitrary detention, and lack of access to basic services and protection. The IOM is monitoring the situation closely, advocating for policy changes and increased support to manage the migration crisis more humanely and effectively. As efforts to find lasting solutions continue, the plight of migrants in Libya remains a poignant testament to the broader challenges facing global migration today.

