LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (MNA/ITALPRESS) – The General Administration of Coastal Security in Libya rescued 71 illegal immigrants off eastern Tripoli coast. The administration said that it was able to rescue migrants after their boat stopped.

The immigrants were detained, legal measures were taken against them, and they were handed over to the illegal immigration agency in terms of jurisdiction.

Last week, the southern border of Libya witnessed the death of 50 illegal immigrants from various African countries, on a journey through the desert on the border between Niger and Libya, where humanitarian organizations found the bodies of the immigrants and were able to rescue 200 other immigrants.

Meanwhile, the Tunisian maritime guards rescued 47 undocumented immigrants from sinking boats off the country’s east-central coast. The Tunisian National Guard said the coast guard units on Thursday received a distress call about several boats being damaged at sea and water leaking on board, adding that those boats were carrying 47 Tunisian illegal immigrants, including a pregnant woman and an infant.

The rescued migrants were given necessary aid and then transported to nearby ports for further medical care, registration, and legal processing.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean every year through Libya and Tunisia as the main access to Europe through irregular channels. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma