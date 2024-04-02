LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltàs work schedule at the United Nations Security Council for the month of April will continue pushing for an immediate and urgent ceasefire in the Middle East and will focus on the United Nations’ support missions in Libya and Kosovo. While addressing the international media on Maltàs second term in the UN Security Council Presidency, Maltàs UN Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vanessa Fraizer deporled any attacks on humanitarian sites as she was asked for Maltàs position following Israel’s attack on the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. “As Malta we have always deplored any attacks on humanitarian sites. The right to protect your country comes with responsibility. International law covers this very clearly”, Fraizer said. “Any exercise to protect and retaliate against attacks needs to be carried out within the confines of the law”. Maltàs UN Permanent Representative to the United Nations added that should the previous resolution not be implemented, the council will have to meet and decide a way forward for the resolution to be implemented. She said, “We are discussing current events which are happening every single day. We are trying to foster peace and save lives, and so there is that pressure and frustration”. Fraizer explained how a small country like Malta can make change. “We are a moral compass and a moral balance. I think the other countries look to Malta for leadership because we can be impactful, and I think we have been impactful,” she said. As part of Maltàs second term in the UN Security Council Presidency, discussions will revolve around reports regarding the United Nations’ support missions in Libya and Kosovo. The agenda also includes deliberations on Children in Armed Conflict. Throughout April, the council will engage in debates concerning the maintenance of international peace and security, the involvement of young individuals in addressing security issues in the Mediterranean, and matters concerning the Middle East. Discussions will focus on Women, Peace, and Security, specifically focusing on conflict-related sexual violence, along with the adoption of a report on the United Nations’ mission in South Sudan.

