LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Tension has increased to dangerous levels in the Middle East. During the night, Israel bombed with violent explosions the south of Lebanon, from which yesterday, rockets believed to be Palestinians, had been fired against the Jewish state. At round 3 pm, a massive air raid has begun from the region of Tyre, south-Lebanese territory, up to the Gaza strip. The Israeli authorities confirmed that ten Hamas sites were hit. The Israel Defense Forces said that military targets, tunnels and weapons depots owned by Hamas in the Gaza territory were hit. A military spokesman also added that at dawn, the air defense system intercepted other rockets fired from Hamas, recalling that “the State of Lebanon is responsible for any aggression originating from its territory”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had immediately threatened a prompt response to yesterday’s attacks in Galilee: “We will strike our enemies and they will pay a price for everything they do.” Hamas believed they are responsible for the 34 missiles fired from Lebanon and five other rockets fired from the Gaza strip towards Israel on the day of the beginning of the Passover. Netanyahu has also warned that Israel will not allow Hamas to “operate from within Lebanon”. A massive attack that Israel considered the most serious since since 2006, and for which Netanyahu had promptly summoned the security cabinet and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a meeting with senior army officers, who did not rule out the Iranian involvement. However, Unifil, the UN peace force gave reassurance about the situation saying “Israel and Lebanon do not want a war”.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, arrived for a series of meetings in a delicate moment for the south of the country. After meeting the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, he referred to “the strong bond of friendship” between Italy and Lebanon, and reiterated that “the Italian commitment for regional stability will continue”. This morning, the minister met with General Aoun, Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces in Beirut: “The Lebanese Armed Forces are fundamental for stability and security,” he declared, adding that Italy will continue to provide its support in bilateral relations and within Unifil”.

foto: agenziafotogramma.it

(ITALPRESS).