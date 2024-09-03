ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “I have reflected for a long time on the contents of my conversation with the Holy Father a few days ago and I confess that something intense and profound has remained inside me. Mainly the confirmation of the spiritual depth of Pope Francis, a man capable of uniting every religious barrier by appealing to that human brotherhood that surpasses all divisions”. This was stated by Kamel Ghribi, president of GKSD Investment Holding and vice president of the San Donato Group.

“Precisely this sense of brotherhood”, he added, “should inspire all leaders in this violent and hostile time. It should suggest that wars only bring hatred and devastation, poison the relations between humans and peoples and perhaps not even decades will be enough to forget the tears and blood shed. The sense of brotherhood should always suggest a more humanitarian approach towards children, innocent victims of conflicts out of their control and that cannot understand. Children who are also the first victims of ruthless human traffickers of illegal migration”.

He continued, “The time of responsibility has come for those who are called to decide on peace and war, and in this hour so dramatic, from the bottom of my heart I express the hope that everyone listens to the invocations, prayers and appeals of the Holy Father. I wish Pope Francis every success during the longest journey of his pontificate. The Pope will travel 33,000 kilometres in ten days. The trip will take him to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and finally Singapore”.

-photo GKSD-

(ITALPRESS)

