LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Another group of migrants is in distress in Maltàs search and rescue area, however, there is no sign of assistance to reach the group yet. Alarm Phone confirmed that 105 migrants are in serious difficulty following a night with strong winds. Confirmed that last night, it received a call from the boat. The migrants said that they do not have drinking water and needed urgent rescue. Alarm Phone stated urged the authorities to send help soon. Meanwhile, confirmed that a boat with 671 migrants was recued. “There were even more people on board than initially thought, 671 instead of 500 people,” said the NGO. It added that the migrants were all rescued and disembarked in two groups, in Reggio Calabria and in Messina.

credit photo agenziafotogramma.it

(ITALPRESS).

