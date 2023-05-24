ROME (ITALPRESS) – “Angola is the protagonist of peace and stability in the African continent.” This was stated by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, in the presence of the President of Angola, Joao Lourenco, who is on a state visit to Rome. “Knowing how much he is a protagonist of some peace initiatives, I asked President Lourenço for his analysis” regarding “the tensions in the Great Lakes region and in Sudan” and “it was of great interest to me to listen to his opinion.”

“We also talked about the need for growing collaboration between Angola and the European Union, examining the various steps and Italy’s commitment to push within the Union to increase this collaboration with Angola,” Mattarella underlined.

“We talked about all the wars in the world and the one caused by Russia in Ukraine, registering a common will of Angola and Italy for peace, international collaboration, respect for all states, their independence and sovereignty and growing collaboration with sign of multilateralism”, continued the head of state.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm our support for Romès bid for

Expo2030. Italy can count on the support of Angola”, said the president of Angola, Joào Lourencoll.

He then reiterated “the condemnation of the invasion and annexation of part of Ukrainian territory” by Russia, whose aggression has caused “the biggest energy and food crisis ever seen. Italy and Angola hope that the conflict will end and that a ceasefire can be reached as soon as possible, achieving a lasting peace not only for Ukraine and for Europe, but for the whole world”.

