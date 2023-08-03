ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of Italy together with the Presidents of Croatia, Greece, Malta and Slovenia signed a joint appeal following a meeting in Rome on climate change described by the five head of states as an “emergency”.

“As expected, the climate crisis has arrived and has reached explosive dimensions, so much so that we are now talking about ‘state of climate emergency'”, declared the five leaders. They referred to what the Secretary General of United Nations said recently last month where he called the current crisis as one state of “global boiling”.

The appeal refers to the effects of climate change which “are visible especially in our region, the Mediterranean, that is badly affected and at immediate risk not only of scarcity of water and electricity, but also of floods, widespread waves of heat, fires and desertification. Extreme natural phenomena are destroying the ecosystem and threatening our daily life, our lifestyle”.

The climate appeal was signed by the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, together with the presidents of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Malta George Vella, Portugal’s Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Slovenia’s NataÜa Pirc Musar.

“There’s no more time to waste, there’s no more time to compromise for political or economic reasons. It is imperative to act and take urgent and effective action. All Mediterranean countries must coordinate and react, engage in one collective effort to halt and reverse the effects of climate crisis”.

“It is the duty of all of us” they underlined, “to take action in this direction and adopt concrete policies aimed at this effort. Raise awareness, educate and inspire in all the ethics of environmental responsibility. Not just for the present, but also for the future of our children and generations to come. The heads of state of the following Mediterranean countries and members of the Arraiolos Group are committed to fully support joint action initiatives and do appeal to the European Union, to the other Mediterranean countries and to the international community to keep this theme at the top of their political agenda”, concludes the appeal.

– photo Quirinale –

(ITALPRESS).

