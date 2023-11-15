LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – The various authorities in the Mediterranean were alerted by the international NGO Alarm Phone about 11 boats full of migrants, mostly in the area between Tunisia and Lampedusa.

Alarm Phone added that eight of the boats are still in serious conditions. The NGO added that even though during the night, the authorities were alerted about the difficult situation the migrants are facing, so far there was no response for an urgent rescue.

– foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).