LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (MNA/ITALPRESS) – Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed Ursula Von der Leyen’s decision to include Malta’s idea of having a European Commissioner for the Mediterranean in her work programme. He said this shows that despite Malta’s small size, it can be effective and make a difference.

Prime Minister Robert Abela proposed the appointment of a European Commissioner for the Mediterranean to better tackle the challenges of the region.

“This augurs well for the next five years where we look forward to work with President von der Leyen to develop further our comprehensive partnerships with southern neighbours,” the PM said on X.

Last November, Robert Abela insisted that the Mediterranean region had a lot of potential and should be given the importance it deserved. He proposed the appointment of a European Commissioner for the Mediterranean. Abela said this while attending a European Council meeting with other European leaders last November in Croatia, following an invitation by European Council President Charles Michel, to discuss the European Union’s Strategic Agenda for the period between 2024-2029.

The Maltese Premier added that Malta had given her its support and voted in her favour in the European Council, because he maintained that she is the person best suited to push forward European priorities in the next five years. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma