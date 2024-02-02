VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed the revised agreement between the 27 Heads of State and Government on the revision of the mid-term European Budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the MFF.

Prime Minister Robert Abela added the agreement was beneficial to not only the European Union but also Malta. He added the agreement will help south European countries to continue investing in socio-economic and sustainable development. “Thus, the root causes of migration will be addressed, reducing the influx towards our country and others in the region,” Abela said.

The Maltese Prime Minister referred to the humanitarian situation in Gaza. “A permanent ceasefire is needed while humanitarian aid should be provided as much as possible,” he insisted. “The dignity of the Palestinians needs to be respected, and therefore, we must continue to work towards a two-state solution while recognizing Israel’s right to protect itself.”

He appealed for a stronger position from the European Union regarding the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean to ensure the protection of human rights and to offer hope to the people affected by this conflict.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS)

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]