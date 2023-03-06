VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government is planning a new airline as an alternative to the national airline Air Malta to secure Maltàs connectivity with the rest of Europe.

According to reports in the local media, the Labour administration is not hopeful that the current discussions with the EU Commission will lead to an agreement that guarantees more financial aid from the Maltese State.

Air Malta is facing great economic difficulty to continue with its operations, and therefore, the Maltese government has already decided to establish another new airline that will operate strictly on commercial bases without any subsidies from the government.

Such radical change will have an impact on certain routes since they are commercially not viable, and also on the working conditions of all employees, including the pilots. The conditions are expected to be similar to those airlines that are competing in the aviation market.

