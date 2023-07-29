LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A Maltese man was arrest by the police after he was found in possession of 7kg of suspected heroin and 100 grams of cannabis hidden inside his van as he was arriving in Malta from Sicily. The 37-year-old man from Fgura was stopped as he dismenbarked from the catamaran on Friday night. The Police searched the Ford Transit van he was driving and found the drug stashed in an axle of one of the van’s rear wheels. Customs officials assisted the police during the operation.

According to the local authorities have placed an estimated street value of more than 400,000 on the drug haul. The man was arrest and taken to a lock-up at police headquarters in Floriana for further investigations. He is expected to be arraigned later on Saturday or on Sunday.

Foto: fonte polizia di Malta

(ITALPRESS).