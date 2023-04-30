LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has officially recognised the search and rescue work carried out by members of Maltàs Civil Protection Department in the Malataya province last February, following the earthquakes which left 51,000 people dead in Turkey, and another 9,000 victims in Syria.

During a ceremony, the President presented the Malta group leader, Kevin Pace, with the Turkish Presidential Medal and the Order of Distinct Humanitarian Service.

38 Maltese officials and volunteers, along with a rescue dog, conducted search and rescue operations in one of the areas worst hit by the earthquakes. The rescue operations were delicate and challenging, especially considering the very cold temperatures.

Two months ago, the ambassador designate for Turkey to Malta, Erdeniz Sen, had words of praise for the Government and the people of Malta for their generosity.

Last February Turkey was shaken by a number of earthquakes, including one which reached a force of 7.8 on the Richter scale.

-photo agenziafotogramma.it-

(ITALPRESS).

