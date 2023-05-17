VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of Malta George Vella called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces, mercenaries, fighters, and armed groups from Libya. He appealed that a Libyan led and owned process will allow the people of Libya to choose their leaders and renew the legitimacy of their institutions.

Maltàs President was addressing the opening session of the ‘Malta InterAction Council Meeting’, during which he focused his address on the Mediterranean region and the challenges posed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

George Vella shared his views on the realities that are shaping the Mediterranean region, especially on the concerning situation in Libya, which he termed sobering.

President Vella urged all former leaders to exert pressure where it is most needed and not to shy away from condemning unilateral acts of provocation, which only lead to further bloodshed. Directly addressing the former President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, President Vella reiterated the full support and solidarity of the people of Malta and expressed an absolute and downright condemnation of Russiàs invasion.

President Vella said that for the region to prosper and for the people to reach their full potential, there needs to emerge a sound and attractive investment climate based on functioning and accountable institutions. In this context, he called for a stronger political will for change while acknowledging the risks posed by a deteriorating environment.

– photo Department of Information Malta –

(ITALPRESS).