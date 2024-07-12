LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (MNA/ITALPRESS) – Malta’s National Statistics Office revealed significant demographic changes in Malta and Gozo, with the latest figures show that the estimated total population of the islands stood at 563,443 at the end of 2023, representing a 3.9% increase from the previous year. The primary driver of this population growth was migration, with a total of 20,960 persons contributing to the increase. Non-EU citizens accounted for 93.1% of the total migrants in 2023. Natural population growth also contributed, with an increase of 432 in 2023, up from 79 in 2022. This rise was due to more live births and fewer deaths. Live births increased by 3.6%, with 40.3% of parents aged 30 to 34. Resident deaths decreased by 4.7% to 4,030, with 69.4% of those deaths among individuals aged 75 and over. By the end of 2023, males made up 53% of the population. Those under 18 years of age accounted for 14.7%, and those aged 65 and over constituted 18.4%.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma