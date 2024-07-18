LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltàs Prime Minister Robert Abela declared that an effective strategy for immigration should involve countries of origin and transit, together with clear targets which are set up hand in hand with these countries.

Robert Abela was addressing the Trans Mediterranean Migration Forum in Tripoli, during his second day in Libya. “We cannot have an effective strategy for migration without the involvement of the countries of origin as well as the transitional countries, because clear and rational goals need to be set hand in hand with these countries,” Abela said.

The Forum, which was organised by the Libyan Government, was attended by various countries from both the European Union and Africa.

In his address, the Prime Minister maintained Maltàs principle, that of addressing the issue of immigration at the roots with strategic cooperation with everyone, preventing the departure of immigrants from Africa to Europe.

He mentioned two categories of immigrants, those fleeing their country due to conflicts and those for economic reasons, adding that both types require specific solutions with the involvement of origin, transit and destination countries.

Prime Minister Abela spoke about financial assistance to these countries, saying that these should create wealth and opportunities for their peoples through this investment, but added that it should be done wisely, and Europe should see that the investment is yielding results.

Abela also declared that more cooperation is needed from countries of origin in the repatriation of their citizens, who have been found to be illegally residing in the country of destination, and who do not deserve asylum.

Robert Abela stressed that Malta has been pushing for strategic cooperation between Europe and Africa, adding that Libya is already doing a lot to fight human traffickers, but added that this effort has to be made by everyone.

