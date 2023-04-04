LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela met with the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn in Valletta, at an important time when a change in EU budgets is being proposed.

Abela insisted on his government’s commitment to supporting families and businesses despite the international financial challenges and other issues related to the war in Ukraine, the excessive rise in energy prices, inflation, and mass migration.

He added that while the Maltese government will keep its finances in check, it will continue assisting financially the families and businesses and will introduce an increase in the stipends for students and the children’s allowance.

While referring to European values, the Maltese Prime Minister declared that it is futile if the commitment to address the present challenges is not shared equally.

