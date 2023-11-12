LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Pressure is piling up on the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg to to recall Malta’s Ambassador Cecilia Attard Pirotta from Tel Aviv due to the increase of the Israeli military offensive in Gaza and for what they described as crimes against humanity by Israel. The request was made officially by more than 150 activists, including President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. They reiterated their believe that justice and equality bring peace and security, and that Malta’s traditional support for the Palestinian people is more relevant now in front of the genocide being committed by Israel. They added that their request for Malta to withdraw its Ambassador to Israel is being made in the wake of the repeated breach of international law by Israel. The activists stated that Malta has to lead by example and take a decisive position at the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, according to reports, Malta’s ambassador to the United Nation, Vanessa Frazier, has circulated a new resolution among the Council members for consideration and a potential vote, hoping to finally pass a resolution focusing on the situation children are facing during the war on Gaza.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma