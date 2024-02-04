LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltàs Foreign Minister met Ukrainès President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on his first official visit on behalf of the Organisation of Security and Co-operation in Europe, which Malta is currently chairing.

Borg also visited the Ukrainian villages of Borodyanka, Bucha and Gostomel, which have been battered by war following Russiàs invasion. He also met with Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss in further detail Ukrainian priorities for the OSCE. Borg was also given a presentation of the work that the OSCE officials are doing in Ukraine. “This first visit as Chairperson-in-Office emphasises our determined commitment that, as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and also as Malta, the Ukrainian cause remains a priority on the international agenda,” Borg said.

The President of Ukraine thanked Malta for having hosted a peace meeting last October. Zelensky thanked Malta for its aid and stressed that the friendship between both countries was “getting stronger than ever” with Maltàs active support in the Ukraine Peace Formula. In a statement on X, Zelensky said the October peace talks had elevated the discussion to a “new, high level”. The October peace talks involved representatives of 66 countries and international organisations, although Russia and China did not participate. He urged Malta to direct the OSCE’s efforts to help locate Ukrainian citizens detained inside Russia, children in particular.

