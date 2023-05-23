LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltàs Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne was elected as President of the World Health Assembly in Geneva. Chris Fearne received an unanimous vote from the 194 Member States of the World Health Organisation (WHO) after he was nominated for this position for the European Region. Deputy Prime Minister Fearne is the first Maltese to hold this prestigious position. His official duty is to chair this annual Assembly, which is considered a major event for WHO leadership, where Member States determine the priorities and policies of the Organisation for the coming year.

Chris Fearne emphasized that during his term, he will focus on the need for new medicines to be accessible to all people worldwide at the same time. “We are seeing smaller countries at a disadvantage when it comes to the introduction of these innovative medicines in the local market. Therefore, Malta will be at the forefront to make an impact on the health of people worldwide,” said Fearne. He described that this year as important for the World Health Organisation as it marks its 75th anniversary since its establishment. “With political, economic, social, and environmental situations worsening around the world, health services and the health of people worldwide are being affected more. Therefore, the World Health Organisation needs to be more vocal and present,” stated Chris Fearne.

Chris Fearne already held talks with the Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the Deputy Minister of the National Health Commission of China, Dr. Cao Xuetao.

He will serve as the President of the World Health Assembly for a one-year term while continuing his work as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health in Malta.

(ITALPRESS).

– photo credit Who-

