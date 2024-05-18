LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta once again recorded the largest increase in greenhouse gas emissions. According to Eurostat, in fact, Malta recorded an increase in emissions of 7.74% in the last three months of the year. In the last quarter of 2023, EU emissions were forecast to be around 897 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, resulting in a decline of 0.4% compared to the same quarter of 2022, estimated at 935 million tonnes of CO2 . Emissions are estimated to have fallen in 22 EU countries, with the largest reductions occurring in Estonia, Bulgaria and Finland. Emission increases have been estimated for several countries, including Slovenia, Cyprus, Slovakia and Greece.

The European Union’s 2030 plan aims to reduce emissions by at least 55% compared to 1990 levels. This includes prioritizing green, renewable energy production and promoting zero-carbon buildings across the continent. Current projections indicate that Malta will miss its carbon emissions targets by a significant 62%. According to the Office for National Statistics, only 10.3% of the total energy generated in Malta in 2022 came from renewable sources, while greenhouse gas emissions from fuel combustion in power stations increased by 3.1% compared to 2021. The EU has set binding climate and energy targets for 2030, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40%, increasing energy efficiency by at least 32%, 5% and ensuring that renewable energy represents at least 32% of EU energy use, as well as achieving at least 15% of electricity interconnection levels between neighboring member states.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Tourism Office of Malta –

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]