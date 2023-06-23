Malta, world Caravaggio experts request an urgent investigation

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – International renowned Caravaggio experts are requesting an urgent investigation into the impact of the ongoing works on the Italian painter’s work at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.
Art historian and Caravaggio expert Keith Sciberras brought the attention that the tapestry hall under construction will permanently obstruct a window that overlooks Caravaggiòs The Beheading of St John.
However, the cathedral’s representatives countered that the window is kept permanently shuttered, saying that the works will not have an impact on the painting or the viewing experience.
But 28 leading Caravaggio scholars and top art curators signed a letter of protest sent to St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation President Monsignor Emmanuel Agius, expressing their concern over the impact that this will have on the painting. They say that the works will “obliterate the original line of light that Caravaggio took into account” when working on the painting, insisting that “such impact cannot be permitted under any grounds within such a major historic space”. They added that the plans to permanently block the window is “scandalous and outrageous”.
Those who signed the letter include the directors of the National Gallery in London and Romès Galleria Borghese, high-ranking figures at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Frick Collection in New York as well as renowned Caravaggio scholars from several universities in Europe and North America, among others.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage were also informed on the matter.

