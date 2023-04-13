LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta is amongst ten European countries declared with the safest tap water for drinking and contains no harmful elements, while African countries are at the bottom of the list with the quality of potable water very low. According to an international study by the University of Yale in the United States, Malta is at the top of the list for the safest drinking water, along with nine other countries, scoring 100 points. The other countries with equal safe drinking water are Austria, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. However, in order to be fit for drinking, water needs to be treated for microbes, pollution, and parasites, which can be very harmful to humans if ingested, before being good for drinking. The majority of the countries which obtained excellent results like Malta are in northern Europe, where temperatures are lower and water is sourced from the mountains. By contrast, Malta is in the middle of the Mediterranean, and despite having temperatures between Europe and Africa, it still ensures safe tap water.

Water in Malta is delivered to homes through a piping network of around 2,500 km under the streets and is made from a mixture of reverse osmosis water (65%) and groundwater (35%). The Maltese authorities have ensured that there is enough supply to meet the demand and that the water is of high quality, however, now they are working to improve the taste of the water.

