VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has a considerably lower rate of births per every woman when compared to the European Union average. This was confirmed by official statistics released by the Eurostat agency.

The data shows that Malta has the lowest fertility rate at 1.13 live births per woman when compared to the EU average of 1.53 births per woman.

The fertility rate in Malta has been decreasing since 2012 when it was 1.42. A drastic decline was registered between 2017 and 2019.

Over 4 million babies were born in 2021 within the EU, a minor increase over the 2020.

It was also found that the average age at which women give birth stands at just under 31 when compared to under 30 in 2012.

The fertility rate in the European Union has remained stable over this period.

– photo press office hospital Mater Dei, Malta –

(ITALPRESS).