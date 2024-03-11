LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – According to Eurostat results, in 2022 Malta had the lowest fertility rate in all of Europe with 1.08 live births per woman. The data revealed that France had the highest total fertility in the EU, with 1.79 live births per woman, followed by Romania (1.71), Bulgaria (1.65), and Czech Republic (1.64). In contrast, the lowest fertility rates were seen in Malta (1.08), followed by Spain (1.16) and Italy (1.24). In Malta, 51% of the children born in the EU in 2022 were first-born. This percentage was even higher in other countries, with Luxembourg leading at 54.4%, followed by Portugal at 54%, and Romania at 51.6%. Conversely, Latvia had the lowest proportion of first-born children at 37.9%, followed by Estonia at 39.8%, and Ireland at 40.3%. Malta experienced the most significant surge in live births from foreign-born mothers, with a notable increase of 22 percentage points from 11% in 2013 to 33% in 2022. This proportion is indicative of a significant demographic trend observed across the EU. A study commissioned by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality shows that more than three out of every four Maltese women who have one child do not want any more children. The research revealed that well over half of 18 to 39-year-old men and women Malta are struggling to fulfil their family responsibilities.

