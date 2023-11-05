LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta and China signed an agreement on the exporting of bluefin tuna grown in Malta. A new importation agreement was signed by Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg with China Vice Minister Wang Lingjun during Borg’s visit to China. In a statement, Borg said that discussions have been ongoing for a number of months and that the signing continues to strengthen the Maltese product to grow. Malta already exports tuna to Japan and even South Korea. 95% of Maltàs tuna is exported to Japan. The bluefin tuna that is caught, or farmed in our country, is one of the most sought-after products in the international markets. Between 2020 and 2023, Malta exported between 16,000 and 20,000 tonnes of tuna to various countries, including Japan, Europe and America. Foreign Minister Ian Borg said that the government aims to extend this type of agreement with other countries to continue contributing and encouraging Maltese and Gozitan businesses abroad.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit Foreign Office of Malta –

