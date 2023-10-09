LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malta has advised against unnecessary travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories. In a statement it said the embassy of Malta in Israel and the Representative Office to Palestine are following the situation in order to assist Maltese who are currently in the region. Seven Maltese nationals have contacted the Embassy of Malta in Israel and requested assistance as they find themselves stranded in Israel’s territory after attacks from Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. The Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade said the Embassy of Malta in Israel and the Representative Office to Palestine are following the situation in coordination with the Ministry to assist in the evacuation of those Maltese who are currently in these territories”. Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv is currently closed for civilian flights. Maltà national airline , Air Malta has cancelled its flights to and from Tel-Aviv, Israel on Monday and Wednesday because of the ongoing military situation. It said passengers may either change their tickets to other dates, change their destination or apply for a refund.

