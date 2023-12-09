LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The majority of Maltese, 73%, are willing to pay more tax to help lower-income households cope with the costs of a green transition. This is 14 points above the EU average of 59%. According to a Climate Survey of the European Investment Bank, 44% of the Maltese would agree to pay an extra 1-2% of their income and 29% would agree to an extra 5-10%. In July, the Maltese islands experienced a 10-day heat wave with air temperature exceeding 40°C on six days. While the rising cost of living is considered as the top challenge with 78%, 10 points above the EU average, climate change impacts and environmental degradation follows with 67% considering them a major concern (17 points above the EU average). Maltese respondents approve fair policies to address the climate emergency. 65%, close to the EU average, say the transition to a low-carbon economy can only happen if social and economic inequalities are addressed at the same time. However, respondents disagree regarding the government’s ability to carry out such a just climate transition with 52% say they are confident, when compared to the EU average of 38%. The EIB survey indicates that a strong majority is in favour of other kinds of climate-related policies. 93% said they would favour a fossil fuel tax reform to eliminate subsidies and tax breaks for the aviation sector and other industries that rely heavily on fossil fuels. “Small islands are among the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “This is shown by the latest EIB Climate Survey, which underlines how people in Malta are more concerned than those in other countries about the climate emergency and environmental degradation. The EIB has taken special care to help climate projects benefit small islands. As the EU climate bank, we stand ready to further support climate action in Europe and beyond.”(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma