LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela urged for more investment in clean energy and more interconnections between European and North African countries.

Abela who was addressing the European Political Community summit in Moldova during a meeting on energy and connectivity, stressed that with investment in connectivity, the Mediterranean could realise its potential as a hub for clean, renewable energy. Also attending were the leaders of Italy, Cyprus, Ireland and the European Union, among others. Maltese Prime Minister urged the European Union to reform the maritime sector including cutting down bureaucracy in the maritime sector and the need to shift to clean energy. Meanwhile, the Maltese Prime Minister called for tougher action against human traffickers.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit Maltese government press office-

