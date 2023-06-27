LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltàs Foreign Minister Ian Borg urged the European Union to increase its focus on the Mediterranean, particularly with regard to the situation in Tunisia. Tunisia is going through economic and political turmoil which has seen thousands of migrants leaving its shores towards Italy. Borg who was addressing the EU foreign ministers’ meeting said the latest exchanges between the EU and Tunisia sent a good signal, but the time had come for the EU to refocus on the region. “Tunisia, in particular, needed to be helped so that solutions could be found that were satisfactory both to the country as well as the International Monetary Fund”, he said.

He added political and institutional relations with Tunisia could be strengthened through the Association Council, and Tunisia should also be assisted by the EU in capacity building to deal with the migration problem. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen earlier this month offered 105 million to Tunisia for border management and combatting human trafficking.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit Department of Information Malta-

