LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government underlined the urgent need for effective measures to ensure sustainability in the fishing industry within the Mediterranean region. The Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries Alicia Bugeja Said who was addressing an EU ministerial meeting in Luxembourg declared that non-EU countries should also be encouraged to adopt the same sustainability measures as fishermen in the EU countries. Bugeja Said added that there should be equality among all countries of the region. “It is a fact that third countries are fishing in the Mediterranean without implementing or enforcing the same laws being followed by fishermen in Malta and other EU countries. There is a need for regional equality,” she insisted.The ministerial meeting discussed aspects of the Common Fisheries Policy, with Malta insisting that the focus should be on regeneration, particularly by attracting young people to the sector.

